Mix of dark and default mode

Hello There 😍
This week we explore the dark mode for events Apps. To plan your Events easier, Festful is the solution we offer you, and this is the result
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" to show love ❤️.
Happy to share some new components of my recent design library. As always I'm happy to get some feedback, let me know what you think in the comments 🥰
I am available for freelance projects. So let's talk or contact me by email at ehtishamdesigns@gmail.com