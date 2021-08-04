Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
a chef recipe app

a chef recipe app
this is my first ever design (off a tutorial) so it's a little bit rusty, but with time I intend to get better, please feel free to comment and share pointers, I would very much appreciate it . thank you.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
