Branding Set / Branding Identity Mockup Set

Branding Set / Branding Identity Mockup Set
Branding Identity Mockup Set / Stocby.com
So Easy editable template now download. 9 Pre-made Scenes. Realistic Stationery Rendered

set; 9 PSD Files
A4 Us letter size
Card visits 85x55mm
Adobe Photoshop CS4 or Higher
Realistic Rendered
3D Rendered
Changeable Colors
Smart Object

Product link; https://www.stocby.com/portfolio/branding-identity-mockup-set/
Website link; https://www.stocby.com

