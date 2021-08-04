Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emily Tang

Navicat Medals

Emily Tang
Emily Tang
  • Save
Navicat Medals database bronze silver gold olympics flat graphicillustration award badge trophy medal
Download color palette

This vector illustration is just for fun.

The colors on the straps are the most used databases in our software.
Orange = SQL Server
Green = MySQL
Blue = Postgre SQL

Emily Tang
Emily Tang

More by Emily Tang

View profile
    • Like