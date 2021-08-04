Wpay App - Modern E-wallet App UI Design Kit

A quick sneak peeks of Mobile App that we designed for WPay - Modern E-wallet App.

Suitable for industry :

- E-wallet App

- Finance App

- E-banking App

- Payment App

Perfect match for Website and Mobile UI Application & Useful Scene Creator. This set will be very useful for Designers, Developers, Startups and Design Agencies to speed up the design process.

You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.

We are available for custom Finance, Bank & E-Wallet related project.

---

We are Illiyin Studio

Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com

Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :

Behance • Instagram • Facebook