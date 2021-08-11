Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glossarie—Mobile

Glossarie—Mobile copywriting copywriter typography symbols slider serif ui clean web minimal colourful colorful colour color purple webdesign responsive website mobile
We've had so much fun creating this colourful micro experience for Elizabeth Befus, former editor in chief at Apple — writer about all things tech.

Her obsession with colours, words, numbers and symbols as well as her vibrant personality were used as inspiration for this playful one-pager.

Digital design studio for the bold and the brave.
