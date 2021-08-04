Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Candeed Crimson

Camera and Microphone Characters.

Candeed Crimson
Candeed Crimson
  • Save
Camera and Microphone Characters. icon design vector illustration video editing recording audio video graphic design playfull iconography kawai
Download color palette

Audio-video characters designed in #kawaii style by Husai @ Candeed.

Candeed Crimson
Candeed Crimson

More by Candeed Crimson

View profile
    • Like