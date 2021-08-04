Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shriram Siva

Forge Logo Design

Shriram Siva
Shriram Siva
  • Save
Forge Logo Design orange anvil forge branding colors illustrator flat design logo illustration
Download color palette

Another new logo for Freshworks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Shriram Siva
Shriram Siva

More by Shriram Siva

View profile
    • Like