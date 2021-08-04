Evelina Hatsa

Stickers for cosmetologist studio

Stickers for cosmetologist studio sticker brand logotype logo logodesig green pink cosmetologist beauty graphic design
This is part of the identity for the studio and beautician. The studio works with organic cosmetics, so we used an element of flora in the layouts.

