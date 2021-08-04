Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Métahéros

Rainforest Warrior

Rainforest Warrior sustainable development sustainability amazon rainforest indigenous people chardesign illustrator vector art illustration
A few days ago I was reading some very disturbing news about the Amazon Rainforest.

The insane and very sad destruction of the home of so many indigenous peoples, the biodiversity loss, as well as the rise of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and its effects on human health are some of the known consequences of our consumption and way of life.

