Run cycle animation After Effects - 2d animation After Effects

Here are all the keyframes of Run Cycle Animation. Please comment if you want source file.

Character animation is fun and exciting to learn. The 12 Principles of Animation are the essence of it! While creating this run cycle, I learned a lot about Animation Principles like Easing, Movement in Arcs, Poses and a lot more. I hope you like the animation.

Character design: Hand vector created by pikisuperstar - www.freepik.com

