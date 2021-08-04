Hello everyone! This is a shot of the landing page for 'PER atlas', an UX/UI Design project developed for the Portuguese National Funding Agency for Science, Research and Technology, the Institute of Social Sciences of the University of Lisbon, the Center for Research and Studies in Sociology, and the Center for Geographical Studies of the University of Lisbon. This digital platform is based on the cartography developed in the academic research project, and shows it's implementation from a specific angle, that of its spatiality and the location of rehousing within the city of Lisbon.

