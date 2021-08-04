🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone! This is a shot of the landing page for 'PER atlas', an UX/UI Design project developed for the Portuguese National Funding Agency for Science, Research and Technology, the Institute of Social Sciences of the University of Lisbon, the Center for Research and Studies in Sociology, and the Center for Geographical Studies of the University of Lisbon. This digital platform is based on the cartography developed in the academic research project, and shows it's implementation from a specific angle, that of its spatiality and the location of rehousing within the city of Lisbon.
For more on this project please follow the link:
http://joanapaz.com/project/per-atlas/
Don't forget to leave your like and comments bellow. Thank you :)