Run cycle animation After Effects - 2d animation After Effects

Hello Everyone,

Character animation is fun and exciting to learn. The 12 Principles of Animation are the essence of it! While creating this run cycle, I learned a lot about Animation Principles like Easing, Movement in Arcs, Poses and a lot more. I hope you like the animation.

Press "L" if you love it.

Character design: Hand vector created by pikisuperstar - www.freepik.com

__

Please contact me for work enquiries

Check my gigs on Fiverr

Email: mographworkflow@gmail.com

Please check my portfolio for more works

Fiverr | Behance