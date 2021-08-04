Metaspark.io Marketing Website

Metaspark is a digital solution capable of integrating and managing all of the work data with the help of AI. Their platform is trying to increase the productivity of company employees by putting all of the work-related data from other business management platforms (such as Trello, Office 365, Jira, etc.) on a singular dashboard. That way, the customers will have no trouble controlling and prioritizing them.

Together with our partners at Metaspark.io, we demonstrated the platform's transparency on their marketing website. To be more precise, we presented it as the glass rectangles scattered across the entire landing page. Each one metaphorically holds a sense of easiness and availability for every active user.

