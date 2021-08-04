Robbert Schefman
Glossarie—Balancing Act

We've had so much fun creating this colourful micro experience for Elizabeth Befus, former editor in chief at Apple — writer about all things tech.

Her obsession with colours, words, numbers and symbols as well as her vibrant personality were used as inspiration for this playful one-pager.

Elizabeth's work is a delicate balancing act between selecting the right words, and expressing brand values.

