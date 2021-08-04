Niclas Ernst
Attio

Onboarding

Niclas Ernst
Attio
Niclas Ernst for Attio
Hire Us
  • Save
Onboarding illustration interface education explainer shortcuts keyboard complex crm onboarding card
Download color palette

Some exploration around user education during onboarding 🌈

New to Attio? We're building a platform that continuously syncs your team's relationships, adds analysis to help you understand them, and gives you fundamental building blocks to help you build whatever you'd like.

Interested in joining the action? Reach out for early access today.

Want to see more updates in the future? Follow us on Dribbble and on Twitter.

P.S. Attio is looking for talented Product Designers and Product Marketing Designers.

Attio
Attio
Welcome to our design portfolio.
Hire Us

More by Attio

View profile
    • Like