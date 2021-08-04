PVBC Website Hero

Tony de la Riva

Home page hero from the freshly-launched website for Pleasant Valley Bible Church in Camarillo, CA. View the project.

Listening + understanding = right the first time. ¶ I specialize in understanding brands & who they exist to serve. As a result, I've had 0 major revisions on any project since 2015.  Process | Portfolio

