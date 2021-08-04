Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #94 "News"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #94 "News" web minimal adobe xd design
Download color palette

Holy Grail! I am 6 days away from completing this challenge! I can't believe it!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like