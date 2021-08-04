TypeFactory Co

Grane - Playful Font

Grane - Playful Font story book
Grane is a modern playful font, carefully handcrafted to become a true favorite.
This font will look outstanding in any context, whether it’s being used on busy backgrounds or as a standalone headline!

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/grane-playful-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/grane/ref/501262/

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
