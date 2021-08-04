Pixel True

FitnestX - Fitness App UI Kit by Pixel True

FitnestX - Fitness App UI Kit by Pixel True free fitness app design freebies workout tracker health app sleep tracker meal tracker fitness app ui kit free ui kit free ui kits
  1. Detail 1.2.png
  2. Detail 2.png
  3. Detail 8.png
  4. Detail 4.png
  5. Detail 3.png

Hello Dribbblers! We just released our newest UI Kit freebie. FitnestX is a fitness app UI Kit thoughtfully created by Pixel True. This is your 3-in-1 health tracker. Track your workout, sleep, and meal all in one place.

This perfect for business startups and designers who are looking for ways to speed up their project. Go and download this UI Kit here https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-ui-kits/fitness-app-ui-kit (totally FREE!)

Hey, if you like this press "L" before you leave. You're awesome!

