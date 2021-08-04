Raju Husen ✪
Piqo Design

Job Finder

Raju Husen ✪
Piqo Design
Raju Husen ✪ for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Job Finder uiux design ui design design minimalist piqo design popular design popular shot job portal job listing job search job application application job finder app job finder minimal mobile design mobile app app design
Job Finder uiux design ui design design minimalist piqo design popular design popular shot job portal job listing job search job application application job finder app job finder minimal mobile design mobile app app design
Job Finder uiux design ui design design minimalist piqo design popular design popular shot job portal job listing job search job application application job finder app job finder minimal mobile design mobile app app design
Download color palette
  1. Job Finder03.png
  2. Job Finder02.png
  3. Job Finder01.png

Job Finder

Let me know what do you think of it? Share your opinion below in the comments, and share some Love.

Project Inquiries at: contact.mrhraju@gmail.com

Follow Me 👇:
Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
👋 Available for new projects,Let's chat! info@piqo. design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like