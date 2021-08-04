Logo Design for Raven Kraft

A logo project a few years back for Raven Kraft, a craft brewery based in Germany. They have since rebranded, but just wanted to share the design I created for them.

From the branding questionnaire, the client was looking to convey a sense of seriousness with a touch of weird humor.

We worked a few concepts and decided on this one — a larger than life Raven perched on top of castle battlements, with a tower cutting into its silhouette. The font chosen is also a bit more decorative to represent the vibe they were going for.

-----

