John Poh

Logo Design for Raven Kraft

John Poh
John Poh
A logo project a few years back for Raven Kraft, a craft brewery based in Germany. They have since rebranded, but just wanted to share the design I created for them.

From the branding questionnaire, the client was looking to convey a sense of seriousness with a touch of weird humor.

We worked a few concepts and decided on this one — a larger than life Raven perched on top of castle battlements, with a tower cutting into its silhouette. The font chosen is also a bit more decorative to represent the vibe they were going for.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
