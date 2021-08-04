Logo Design for Raven Kraft

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A logo project a few years back for Raven Kraft, a craft brewery based in Germany. They have since rebranded, but just wanted to share the design I created for them.
From the branding questionnaire, the client was looking to convey a sense of seriousness with a touch of weird humor.
We worked a few concepts and decided on this one — a larger than life Raven perched on top of castle battlements, with a tower cutting into its silhouette. The font chosen is also a bit more decorative to represent the vibe they were going for.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/