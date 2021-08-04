Emmanuel Ossai

SHOTS OF FASHION DOME

Emmanuel Ossai
Emmanuel Ossai
  • Save
SHOTS OF FASHION DOME animation motion graphics ui illustration dailyui ux uiux design
Download color palette

Fashion dome is an application that connects fashion enthusiasts, models, fashion brands, stylists, fashion content creators, modeling agencies together to build the industry and it's a means for brands to push products to the market

tools: Figma, Aftereffects, previewed app

Watch a preview of the prototype of the application

https://lnkd.in/dsH4C4n

Pls Share Thank you

#ui #ux #uidesign #productdesign #uiuxdesign #uiuxdesigner #uxsupply

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Emmanuel Ossai
Emmanuel Ossai

More by Emmanuel Ossai

View profile
    • Like