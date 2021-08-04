Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Idayu Bakhtiar

Covidex | Covid-19 App UI Design

Idayu Bakhtiar
Idayu Bakhtiar
  • Save
Covidex | Covid-19 App UI Design case study ux design app design design mobile design ui design ui ux ui
Download color palette

My final project for the UX course training that I attend at the moment.

Covidex is a Covid-19 app that aims to become a one-cente like app for Covid-19 info especially with frequently changed Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs and vaccination program.

Check out my full case study in Behance here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124398027/Covidex-Covid-19-App-UX-Case-Study

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Idayu Bakhtiar
Idayu Bakhtiar

More by Idayu Bakhtiar

View profile
    • Like