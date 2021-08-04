Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sumi akther1

Corporate Business Card

sumi akther1
sumi akther1
  • Save
Corporate Business Card
Download color palette

Click the Link for Download:
https://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-business-card/33333764

PSD File
4 Color Variation
3.75”x2.25” with bleed
300 DPI
CMYK Color Mode
Version Adobe Photoshop CC
Print Ready Format
Photo not included

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
sumi akther1
sumi akther1

More by sumi akther1

View profile
    • Like