Margarita

Geometry monogram logo for regional youth palace

Margarita
Margarita
  • Save
Geometry monogram logo for regional youth palace administration placa monogram youth logo design logo concept geometry regional
Download color palette

Logo concept of the for the regional youth palace. Geometry monogram of main symbol and expressive of this design, shows some vectors of developing this organization.

Margarita
Margarita

More by Margarita

View profile
    • Like