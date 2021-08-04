Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sabuj Ali

PG Logo or GP Logo

PG Logo or GP Logo
{ Available For Sell }
It's a simple and modern monogram logo that is showing initial letter P and G. It looks nice and clean, suitable for any kind of personal or company brand.
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then message me on dribbble or email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
Thanks

Logo And Brand Identity Designer
    • Like