Joël Dos Santos

Wireless headphones

Joël Dos Santos
Joël Dos Santos
  • Save
Wireless headphones design ux ui minimal music online shop ecommerce app ecommerce android app ios app app design app clean ui simple wireless headphones
Wireless headphones design ux ui minimal music online shop ecommerce app ecommerce android app ios app app design app clean ui simple wireless headphones
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-wireless-headphones-01.jpg
  2. dribbble-wireless-headphones-02.jpg

Hi,

Happy to show you my new design for an e-commerce app with a great brand of headphones called Focal! I hope you like it! 🙂

Don't forget to press "L" if you like my work!

Stay tuned!

_

To view more, check out my Instagram account.

Joël Dos Santos
Joël Dos Santos
Simple design, intense content

More by Joël Dos Santos

View profile
    • Like