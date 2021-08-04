Kinetic typography is a staple of good motion design, as it helps set the overall tone of a project and entertains viewers. It is a process that changes an ordinary brand into a memorable one. Every instance of kinetic typography is unique, so it greatly influences a brand's look and feel. It is an addition to the communication channel of the brand and its audience, a text can express much more information when it's animated.

The right type of motion, the balance of color and contrast convey a desired tone and elicit a particular emotion. The timing and speed of the motion are crucial to achieve easing that feels natural and responsive, so we always put a lot of effort into getting them just right.

Here is an example of kinetic typography that we made.

