Finny - Gen Z Mobile bank Interaction

Mooorning Team 👋

As promised, we're ready to share an interaction from our most recent project - mobile bank tailored specifically for Gen Z users 😇 Today we're going to publish full case study both on our website and Behance 🔥🔥🔥

Stay tuned if you want to learn more, as apart from the case study, we will share our research as well!

Would you like to see it? 😇

************

💌 We're open to cooperation! hi@etheric.agency

************

Our website |Behance | Linked In | Clutch | Instagram | Facebook