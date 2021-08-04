The Lifeguard App is designed to provide users with a secure and privacy-preserving mean of preventing overdoses when using substances alone, putting life-saving technology directly into the hands of the user.

Emergency response within the first 10 minutes of drug use is critical to the survival of those experiencing an overdose. The Lifeguard App enables users to interrupt an accidental overdose anonymously and efficiently by sending a prioritized alert to the proper paramedic services. The app also connects users with relevant support services, such as a Crisis Line and Suicide Prevention Line.

