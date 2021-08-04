Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dylan Loveday-Powell

Spin Studio | Logo design

Here’s a logo I designed for a Spin Studio.

The client wanted to attract a more youthful clientele to her group.

To achieve this we decided to go with a very bold, minimal aesthetic, inspired by various other modern sport and lifestyle brands.

I’m a London based designer with experience helping companies build and test MVPs, and create effective websites quickly with Webflow.

Helping companies build and test MVPs
