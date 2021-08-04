Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Building trust in the brand - UX design

I found a solution to build trust in the brand by User Experience (UX) design. i did research and found out the problems:
**Problems:**

1. Why people don’t buy furniture online? —

2. What stops them ?

3. How it can be improved?

4. How to attract users towards buying the furniture online using the website?

5. Don’t get discounts or bargain opportunity while buying online — **Discounts and Bargaining**

6. Don’t have trust on the companies. **— Trust and confidence**

## Goal

1. To built the trust in the brand
2. To create a faith in the brand to lead them to proceed one step further from **only checking the products but no action** to ➡️ **raise a query using some kind of action**

## Building the trust

## ["Be transparent"](https://www.websolutions.com/blog/why-getting-people-to-trust-your-brand-is-crucial-to-your-bottom-line/)

**Reasons people not trust the brand**

1. They are hiding the real truth from the users
2. They are not transparent
3. Not giving what users need and want
4. Don't listen to the users

**Solutions to built the trust**

1. Provide all the information what users need
2. Speak out loud what the brand motto is
3. Don't be shy to tell what the brand is doing good/ speaking the good deeds

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
