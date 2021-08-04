Rafi Ramadan

#Exploration - Landing Page Online Course

#Exploration - Landing Page Online Course webdesign figma landingpage onlinecourse web ui
Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing page Design for Online Course Website. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements. Thank you

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
