New Folio, who dis

My old portfolio was 2 years old, I felt it was due for a refresh so I created this. I wanted to still keep it simple with some interaction elements.

Designed in Framer. Developed in Gatsby.js ↔ WordPress ↔ GraphQL. Micro interactions in framer-motion.js and gsap.js ✌️

Go on, have a go: https://kamisans.com/

Designer Specialised in Micro Interactions in React js
