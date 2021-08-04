Azures Mobile | Multipurpose Bootstrap 5 based Mobile Kit & PWA

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
900 Sales on Azures! 🥳 💙 https://1.envato.market/YgqbMj
Give your users a unique and creative experience with Azures. It comes packed with over 200 page templates to choose from, hundreds of components to help you create faster and a lot of packs:
- Commerce Pack
- Finance Pages
- News & Blog
- Photography Pack
- Events Pack
- Task Management
And more! We're constantly giving Azures new updates, which are forever free for existing customers. Go get your Azures!