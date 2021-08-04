Enabled

Azures Mobile | Multipurpose Bootstrap 5 based Mobile Kit & PWA

news events app web app template app homepage homepage design team page design task management finance app commerce app pwa mobile template html mobile template mobile template design app sidebar ui iphone android ios mobile
900 Sales on Azures! 🥳 💙 https://1.envato.market/YgqbMj

Give your users a unique and creative experience with Azures. It comes packed with over 200 page templates to choose from, hundreds of components to help you create faster and a lot of packs:

- Commerce Pack
- Finance Pages
- News & Blog
- Photography Pack
- Events Pack
- Task Management

And more! We're constantly giving Azures new updates, which are forever free for existing customers. Go get your Azures!

