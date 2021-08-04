Vlad Patrașcu

Food Boost - New Hamper

Food Boost - New Hamper booking order hamper crm interface mobile app product saas software charity ui ux ux ui research case study wireframe notes clients household
Hey! I want to share with you some of the screens from the Food Boost project.

This is New Hamper created by the call center for the client’s household. Hamper booking is broke down into a number of steps to show the user only the needed information at the right time. Based on the request reason questionnaire, clients are sent to agencies that further address the root cause of their problems.

This is Notes created for the household or the hamper order, to documents useful information such as allergies or add health records.

See full Case Study

