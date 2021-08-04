web design: landing page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi everyone, today's day is pretty bright, but it's about to get even brighther!
There's a plethora of teamwork apps out there such as ClickUp, Asana, Trello and others. Here's my take of such a startup helping teams to handle communication and cooperation efficiently. I used bright colours, and simple product illustrations that emphasize the idea of a workflow pipeline.
Any thoughts on this? Be sure to share them with me.
