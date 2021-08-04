Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Sun
heartbeat

web design: landing page

Daniel Sun
heartbeat
Daniel Sun for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
web design: landing page visual identity identity landingpage landing page landing web page web site web website illustration webdesign web design
Download color palette

Hi everyone, today's day is pretty bright, but it's about to get even brighther!

There's a plethora of teamwork apps out there such as ClickUp, Asana, Trello and others. Here's my take of such a startup helping teams to handle communication and cooperation efficiently. I used bright colours, and simple product illustrations that emphasize the idea of a workflow pipeline.

Any thoughts on this? Be sure to share them with me.

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.

heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like