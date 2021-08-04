amik agustin

Music Player Mobile App UI Design

Music Player Mobile App UI Design smooth mobile app design mobile apps mobile uiux ui ux clean minimalist flat music app neumorphism music player music graphic design ui
New shot in August😊
Exploring the neumorphism style ✨
Still need a lot of improvement and practice. Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤
Thanks!
Find me on :
https://www.instagram.com/amikagst
Email:
rahmiagustin22@gmail.com

