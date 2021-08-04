Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Egghead Experts

Taxi Booking App Design

Egghead Experts
Egghead Experts
  • Save
Taxi Booking App Design taxi app design mobile app design illustration designer design trends branding design ux daily uiux design app designers ui daily ui trends ux app design ux design ui design graphic design ui dribbble
Download color palette

Hello 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐬👋

Have a look at our latest 𝐔𝐈/𝐔𝐗 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 exploration of a 🚕 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩.

Book a cab in minutes to 🗺 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 wherever you want. The interface design and features are user-centric and customer-friendly for easy use.

Get directions to 🗾 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 on the map, book, and pay and 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.

Hope you like the 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧.

Do share your 📥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 on the idea and Press ❤️ "L" to show some love.

Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

We are 🤝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤. Shoot your 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 to contact@eggheadexperts.com

Egghead Experts
Egghead Experts

More by Egghead Experts

View profile
    • Like