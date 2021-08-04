Taxi Booking App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐬👋
Have a look at our latest 𝐔𝐈/𝐔𝐗 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 exploration of a 🚕 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩.
Book a cab in minutes to 🗺 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 wherever you want. The interface design and features are user-centric and customer-friendly for easy use.
Get directions to 🗾 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 on the map, book, and pay and 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.
Hope you like the 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧.
Do share your 📥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 on the idea and Press ❤️ "L" to show some love.
Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧
We are 🤝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤. Shoot your 💰 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 to contact@eggheadexperts.com