Trips Travel Mobile App Design

Trips là một ứng dụng du lịch cho phép tìm kiếm các thông về địa điểm như: Thông tin điểm đến, nhà hàng, khách sạn, phương tiện di chuyển, đánh giá,... Ngoài ra ứng dụng còn có thể giúp tạo lịch trình du lịch và chia sẻ đến bạn bè, người thân khi tham gia chuyến đi cùng với nhau.
