Nisheta Gupta

Udaan: A UX Case Study

Udaan: A UX Case Study empower vector illustration design ux ui app
Udaan is an app to help protect and empower the female sex workers community. This was done as a project for a design hackathon.

Find the full case study here- https://www.behance.net/gallery/124724741/Udaan-Empowering-sex-workers

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
