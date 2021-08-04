🍀 Mental Health Website

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to share with you the website we designed for the mental health app Mindful Peach Tree 🙏 This app can be prescribed by a doctor if needed and helps users feel better in spite of depression – through guided mindfulness exercises 🍀

The full website design can be found in the attachments.

