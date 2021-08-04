Ayon Acharjee

Xcursy - Saas landingpage website concept

Ayon Acharjee
Ayon Acharjee
  • Save
Xcursy - Saas landingpage website concept saas landingpage saas website saas typography dashboard design figma web design web ui website homepage landingpage ux design ux des ui design uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers, 🙋‍♂️
I present you
Xcursy - Saas Landing Page Website Concept
Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "❤️" button 😎
___

📮Want to say hi?
Drop a few lines at: doodle.ayon@gmail.com
___

💬 I do love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

🔴 Follow my Instagram account

Ayon Acharjee
Ayon Acharjee

More by Ayon Acharjee

View profile
    • Like