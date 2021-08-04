Anja Merz
Studio Lenzing

Fitness Dashboard

Anja Merz
Studio Lenzing
Anja Merz for Studio Lenzing
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Dashboard fitness app minimal flat ux ui app design design
Download color palette

Currently working on a fitness app project and playing with different dashboard views.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Studio Lenzing
Studio Lenzing
Design studio creating aesthetic and easy to use products
Hire Us

More by Studio Lenzing

View profile
    • Like