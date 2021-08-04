Md Mehadi Hasan

Spade App Redesign | Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Device Connector App

Spade App Redesign | Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Device Connector App graphic design creative design creative modern branding android ios mobile app aesthetic minimal receiver device connector wifi bluetooth redesign user intereface ux ui app design
This app is for connect an ear device to monitor things from the mobile by the app. The device has a wifi system and it must have to connect with there own app to monitor things. This is the app where device will connect and anyone can monitor the device by using the app.

