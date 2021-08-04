Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Equal

MyDoma Studio: Redesign of the Platform

MyDoma Studio: Redesign of the Platform projectmanagement interiordesigners product designsystem navigation extramenu userinterviews userflows redesign platform uxui structure inspiration userexperience mobile userinterface equal ux ui design
🏠The company approached us for help with the redesign of the project. We provided them with continuous support from day 1 to post-development and helped to improve the user experience.

🤔They had several important user flows that needed to be implemented. Since we didn't design the platform from scratch, first, we needed to conduct an in-depth investigation about the initial project's drawbacks.

Redesign of versatile tool for interior designers
