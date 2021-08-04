MyDoma Studio: Redesign of the Platform

🏠The company approached us for help with the redesign of the project. We provided them with continuous support from day 1 to post-development and helped to improve the user experience.

🤔They had several important user flows that needed to be implemented. Since we didn't design the platform from scratch, first, we needed to conduct an in-depth investigation about the initial project's drawbacks.

Stay inspired! We hope you like it. Show your support and click ❤️

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design