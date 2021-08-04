Alexa Nevolina

Translation Management System Сomponent

Alexa Nevolina
Alexa Nevolina
  • Save
Translation Management System Сomponent uxdesign uidesign project management system admin panel white system management translation dashboad ux interface design ui
Translation Management System Сomponent uxdesign uidesign project management system admin panel white system management translation dashboad ux interface design ui
Translation Management System Сomponent uxdesign uidesign project management system admin panel white system management translation dashboad ux interface design ui
Translation Management System Сomponent uxdesign uidesign project management system admin panel white system management translation dashboad ux interface design ui
Translation Management System Сomponent uxdesign uidesign project management system admin panel white system management translation dashboad ux interface design ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  5. Dribbble shot HD - 7.png

A component designed for translation project management systems to divide the workload between several translators. This is expected to be integrated into the general project management system. Please share your opinions 😀

Alexa Nevolina
Alexa Nevolina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alexa Nevolina

View profile
    • Like