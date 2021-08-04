Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emtype Foundry

Geogrotesque Sharp

Emtype Foundry
Emtype Foundry
  • Save
Geogrotesque Sharp variablefont logo ui illustration sans barcelona design type emtype typography font
Download color palette
Emtype Foundry
Emtype Foundry
Type foundry located in Barcelona.

More by Emtype Foundry

View profile
    • Like