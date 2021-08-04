Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fernolester Display Font

Fernolester Display Font graphic design brewery retro poster t-shirt branding design brand beer classic serif typography logo vintage typeface display font
Fernolester is a classic themed font with a unique edge and above all; packed with different styles and ligatures - making it easy to create unique characteristics for your project. This typeface has a classic taste, very suitable as a design choice for books, magazines, packaging, branding, signage and many other creative projects.

To activate the OpenType Stylistic alternative, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7. and much more

This package includes 4 files; Fernolester Regular, Fernolester Italic, Fernolester Regular In Style & Fernolester Italic Instyle as OTF & TTF.

Mail support : maculinc@gmail.com
Check if you want to buy :
Creative Market : https://bit.ly/2VdUeBJ
MyFonts : https://bit.ly/37fNTYO

Thank you! Maculinc

