Fernolester Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fernolester is a classic themed font with a unique edge and above all; packed with different styles and ligatures - making it easy to create unique characteristics for your project. This typeface has a classic taste, very suitable as a design choice for books, magazines, packaging, branding, signage and many other creative projects.
To activate the OpenType Stylistic alternative, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7. and much more
This package includes 4 files; Fernolester Regular, Fernolester Italic, Fernolester Regular In Style & Fernolester Italic Instyle as OTF & TTF.
Mail support : maculinc@gmail.com
Check if you want to buy :
Creative Market : https://bit.ly/2VdUeBJ
MyFonts : https://bit.ly/37fNTYO
Thank you! Maculinc